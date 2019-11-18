Nicola Adams: Tough to retire from boxing but I'm content with achievements

0:24 Nicola Adams is comfortable with her decision to retire Nicola Adams is comfortable with her decision to retire

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams says while it was a tough decision to retire, it was the right one and she is content with her achievements.

The 37-year-old retired earlier this month over fears she could lose her sight.

Adams made history at the London Olympics seven years ago, becoming the first woman to win Olympic gold in boxing.

Four years later in Rio she became the first British boxer to successfully defend an Olympic title in 92 years.

Speaking at a National Lottery funding event in London, Adams told Sky Sports News it was not easy to walk away from the ring.

"Yes it was a tough one but I'm very content," she said. "I got into the sport because of my idol Muhammad Ali. I wanted to emulate what he did, win an Olympic gold medal, turn professional and win a world title.

"I've been lucky enough to be able to do that myself and I'm happy with myself and I'm content with what I've achieved.

Adams' last appearance came in September at the Royal Albert Hall where she drew with Maria Salinas in her first defence as a world champion

"It was big dream of mine be able to go to the Olympics and turn pro but you never know how you are going to get there.

"It's with the likes of the National Lottery funding that I've been able to achieve that. Before the funding we had to struggle just to get training kit and then fight kit to go away.

"We had no doctors, no physios and no coaches, it was a really tough time.

"But with the National Lottery funding we were able to train full time, we were able to get the funding we needed to get the coaches involved and that's why we see so many Olympic medals being won now.

"We are not there to make up the numbers, we are actually competing and we are winning gold medals.

Adams' glittering career included being elevated to WBO champion after just five fights and being awarded the OBE but she is in no doubt about her greatest achievement.

"It definitely has to be winning gold at the London Olympics," she went on.

"Everybody wants to go to the Olympics and win a medal but to be able to do that in your home country and make history as well it is what dreams are made of. I'll never forget those memories."