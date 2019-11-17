Logan Paul to appeal KSI defeat in YouTube rematch

Logan Paul lost on a split judges' decision

Logan Paul has announced he will launch an official appeal of his defeat by YouTube rival KSI.

In a rematch which saw the social media stars become professional boxers, Britain's KSI won on a split decision after receiving scores of 57-54 and 56-55 from two of the judges, while the third scored it 56-55 to American Paul, who was docked two points for a foul in the fourth round.

Logan Paul revealed he planned to appeal immediately after the fight, and now claims thousands of his subscribers have called for him to challenge the verdict.

He says he was deducted points for a "love tap" and that the punishment "simply did not fit the crime".

"We just don't believe the outcome was right," Logan Paul said on his YouTube channel.

"By no means am I afraid of losing, but I truthfully 100 per cent believe I did not lose the fight.

"This is a plea to the California State Athletic Commission, and I hope they give this the weight it deserves because I fear that since we aren't real professional fighters that this may be overlooked."

Both YouTubers had traded furious words since their first fight ended in a draw last August, but they embraced following the verdict, and KSI played down talk of a third fight, insisting the feud had come to an end.

Logan Paul said he had been "losing sleep" over the decision to appeal and that KSI was a "worthy adversary".

"Regardless of the decision I'll be back in the ring boxing," he added.