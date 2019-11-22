Smith vs Ryder: Wicked grin as Callum Smith stares down John Ryder at weigh-in

Callum Smith the hunter has become the hunted

Callum Smith upped the intensity of his face-off with John Ryder with a menacing smile after their weigh-in.

The super-middleweights both weighed in at 11st 13lbs 7oz before Smith puts his WBA belt on the line on Saturday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

Smith's six-inch height advantage was on display when he went face to face with Ryder, as he was encouraged by his home city entourage in Liverpool.

Much of the pre-fight talk has surrounded the possibility of a major fight for Smith next year at Anfield, and he has fielded questions about facing the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin while insisting he would not overlook this weekend's challenger.

He was respectful when looking at Ryder at Thursday's press conference but, 24 hours later, was far more intense when staring at the Londoner, who hopes to ruin his dream of fighting at Liverpool's football stadium.

A lengthy stare-down included Smith grinning wickedly, and Ryder followed suit. They did not break eye contact even when turning around for photo opportunities.

Craig Glover and Chris Billam-Smith had fiery words for each other, after meeting the cruiserweight limit for their Commonwealth title clash.

Anthony Fowler and Harry Scarff hit the super-welterweight limit and will contest the WBA international belt.

Tom Farrell meets Sean Dodd and James Tennyson fights Craig Evans.

