Smith vs Ryder: Anthony Fowler outpoints Harry Scarff to keep alive Scott Fitzgerald rematch hopes

0:17 Anthony Fowler scores a knockdown on his way to a unanimous points win over Harry Scarff Anthony Fowler scores a knockdown on his way to a unanimous points win over Harry Scarff

Anthony Fowler stayed on course for a rematch with bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald after securing a unanimous decision over Harry Scarff in Liverpool.

Fowler, who defeated Brian Rose at middleweight in his last fight, dropped Scraff in the ninth round before claiming victory via scores of 98-91 three times on the judges' scorecards to win the vacant WBA international super-welterweight title.

"His nickname is 'Horrible', he didn't want to fight. That was a horrible, frustrating fight," Fowler told Sky Sports afterwards.

"As long as I win, that's my main priority."

2:47 Eddie Hearn says he will make the Scott Fitzgerald-Anthony Fowler rematch in May or June next year after Fowler beat Harry Scarff Eddie Hearn says he will make the Scott Fitzgerald-Anthony Fowler rematch in May or June next year after Fowler beat Harry Scarff

The Liverpudlian started on the front foot behind a tight, high guard, while Scarff boxed out of a southpaw stance before switching to orthodox.

Fowler shaded the early rounds with his accurate punching, connecting to the body and head, but Scarff enjoyed success with his counters.

FOWLER WINS! 💥 @afowler06 wins on points after a dominant display against Harry Scarff. Fowler knocked Scarff down with a lovely uppercut in the 9th on his way to victory 🔥



📺 Glover v Billam-Smith is next on Sky Sports Action! pic.twitter.com/16ciGUKoN2 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 23, 2019

'The Machine' began to take control of the fight from the fifth, landing his right hand with more frequency.

Scarff belatedly attempted to let his hands go in the ninth but a short left from Fowler sent him crashing to the canvas.

Fowler spent the 10th round stalking his opponent looking for a knockout finish but the awkward Derby fighter kept out of trouble to hear the final bell.

Dodd wins! An accidental clash of heads sends the bout to the judges scorecards and Sean Dodd wins on a Majority Technical Decision



📺 Fowler v Scarff is next on Sky Sports Action! pic.twitter.com/7nbEY4dNwF — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 23, 2019

Sean Dodds earlier claimed a technical-decision victory over Tom Farrell after a premature ending to their British super-lightweight title eliminator.

Dodds was declared the winner via scores of 39-37, 39-38, 38-38 after fellow Merseysider Farrell suffered a bad cut above his eye during an accidental clash of heads in the fourth round.

Thankfully it got stopped and I think it was the right decision. It doesn't really feel like a win when it's cut short. Sean Dodds

'Masher' will now take on the winner of next week's clash between Philip Bowes and Akeem Ennis Brown for the vacant British title.

STOPPAGE! 💥 What a fight between @JamesT931 & Craig Evans 👏



Tennyson comes out on top, stopping Evans in the 11th round.



📺 Watch the full #SmithRyder card from 7pm on Sky Sports Action! pic.twitter.com/IF59FqT9yN — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 23, 2019

James Tennyson stopped Craig Evans in 11 rounds to secure himself a shot at the British lightweight title.

The Belfast boxer backed up Evans with a series of unanswered punishing hooks to force the referee's intervention and claim victory in the final eliminator with his 22nd KO.