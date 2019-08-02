JD NXTGEN: Anthony Fowler defeated Brian Rose on points and called for Scott Fitzgerald rematch

Anthony Fowler sealed a unanimous decision win over Brian Rose

Anthony Fowler returned with a wide points win over Brian Rose and then called for a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald.

The Liverpudlian's unbeaten record was ended by a split decision loss to Fitzgerald in March, but he produced a more controlled performance to defeat the experienced Rose with scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 on the JD NXTGEN bill.

Speaking afterwards, Fowler told Sky Sports that he wants Fitzgerald to come through an expected British title clash with Ted Cheeseman to set up a second fight.

"Hopefully Scott beats Cheeseman, because I believe Scott is a better fighter and then it would be a dream come true to box Scott at the end of the year. I don't care where it is."

The Liverpudlian repeatedly attacked Rose's body

There were not any early signs of hesitancy from Fowler, despite his career setback, and he aggressively attacked the body of Rose, who answered with a right hand in the first round.

Fowler rammed shots through Rose's high guard in the second round, switching well from body to head, while the Blackpool man received more shots to the ribs in the third.

A precise jab has been Rose's most potent weapon, but Fowler controlled the range with his own left hand in the fourth, and then knocked the veteran off balance with a hook on the belt line in the fifth.

Rose replied with accurate right hands in the sixth and seventh, desperately trying to put a dent in the dominant Fowler.

Fowler hurt the Blackpool man with an assault in the final round

But the Merseysider shrugged off an uppercut in the eighth and hammered back with hooks.

Into the ninth, Fowler sustained a nasty cut over his right eye after a clash of heads, but then uncorked a big right hand in the last to wobble Rose, who hung on grimly until the bell.