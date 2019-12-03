Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Eric Molina fighting fit to take on 'El Animal'

Eric Molina insists he has the experience to upset Filip Hrgovic

Eric Molina believes he can tame 'El Animal’ after being given a full two months to prepare for his showdown with Filip Hrgovic.

Molina takes on Hrgovic for the WBC international heavyweight title on the undercard to Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Eddie Hearn gave me eight weeks," Molina told Sky Sports. "He calls me for the biggest names in the heavyweight division, two, three, four, if I'm lucky five weeks, they gave me the full eight weeks.

"I have been out of the ring for a while but we've been able to put together a really good training camp. I feel strong, I feel really good mentally, spiritually, everything, we're ready to go Saturday night."

Molina (27-5, KOs 19) has twice fought for the heavyweight world crown, lasting nine rounds with Deontay Wilder in 2015 and three against Joshua 18 months later.

"I feel like I've been in these fights. I've been in with the big heavyweights and for me, this is just another day at the office.

"But I feel for this kid, this kid is very inexperienced. I'm going to be able to put him in some moments where he hasn't been before and when I get in those moments, I have to execute and make him pay."

Olympic bronze medallist Filip Hrgovic has made an impressive start as a pro

Hrgovic has secured seven of his nine victories by knockout and has rival heavyweights running scared, claims promoter Nisse Sauerland.

"I've seen a few heavyweights in my time but this guy lives up to his name - El Animal," said Sauerland. "He spars with intent and, on Saturday, you will see a real animal.

"The issue is finding opponents who are willing to face him, willing to risk their records.

"He is avoided. Why would you want to fight him? 9-0 and hits like a hammer. I would avoid him!"

Regardless of the outcome against Hrgovic, Molina plans to return to his full-time job as a teacher of children with special needs next week.

"I've been a public servant for the area where I come from for the past nine years of my life. I've had some big wins and I've had some big losses but nothing changes the next day," added the Texan.

"I go back to work on Monday, sun rises and sets, I love my life and I'll never change it. I love being here at these big events, it's an absolute blessing to be here."

