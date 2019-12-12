Golden Contract: Hosea Burton predicts destructive opening win

Hosea Burton (right) faces Bob Ajisafe on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Hosea Burton has vowed to put 'the hammer' on Bob Ajisafe after their elusive domestic clash was finally confirmed in The Golden Contract.

The former British champions will collide in the quarter-finals of the light-heavyweight tournament on Saturday in Brentwood, live on Sky Sports, after Ajisafe and Burton were brought together in the final pick of Wednesday's draw.

After being linked with Ajisafe in the past, Burton had no concerns about facing a fellow Lonsdale title holder and vowed to start with an explosive win.

"It's a good opportunity to get back in there and get back in the mix," said Burton. "Me and Bob are both awkward and we're in the 'who needs them' club. That's why we've been inactive for a few years because everyone knows we're hard to beat.



"It's a shame that we got drawn against each other, but I'm up to the task and I think I'm the best boxer in the tournament.



"I know Bob will be fit, but I do plan on putting the hammer on him. I've been wanting this fight for a long time, and when he was British and Commonwealth champion it nearly happened but for one reason or another it didn't. We get that chance now."

Ajisafe, who floored Tony Bellew in a 2010 points defeat, insists he can overcome his big-hitting opponent in the opening stage.

"I'm planning on putting a good performance on and getting the job done," said Ajisafe. "I didn't expect to get Hosea in the first round, but I've obviously known about him for a while.



"He's been around the same time as when I was champion so he's obviously a good fighter, but everyone here is a good fighter and here on merit. Styles make fights, and I'm confident in my own ability."

Steven Ward battles Ricards Bolotniks in the quarter-finals

Steven Ward risks his unbeaten record against Latvian danger-man Ricards Bolotniks, who believes the Belfast man will regret his quarter-final pick.

"Everyone who is here is tough and they're all good boxers," said Bolotniks. "I want to fight with everyone in this tournament and I am happy to fight Steven Ward.



"I saw his fight with Liam Conroy and I thought Liam won that fight. They have made a mistake by picking me, and I want to show them they're not correct."

Liam Conroy (right) relishes a showdown with Andre Sterling

Liam Conroy suffered a narrow technical decision defeat to Ward in June and expects an entertaining encounter with the aggressive Andre Sterling.

"I seem to be the underdog with the bookies, but I wouldn't have it any other way," said Conroy. "I've had a look at Sterling and stylistically I think it will gel and make for a good scrap, so I'm looking forward to it.



"I'm thankful to MTK Global for putting me in here and I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills again."

Scotsman Tommy Philbin selected Serge Michel in the opening pick of the draw, but the German believes he will soon dismiss any suggestion that he is a weak link.

Tommy Philbin picked out Serge Michel from seven possible opponents

"I don't see it as an insult being picked," said Michel."When you played football as a kid, the first who got picked is the best!



"I didn't want to pick anyway, I wanted a red ball. I need to beat everyone, so if you have doubts in your talents then it is the wrong tournament to be in."

