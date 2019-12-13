Golden Contract: Hosea Burton holds world title ambitions
Watch The Golden Contract light-heavyweight quarter-finals from 7.30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 13/12/19 4:41pm
Hosea Burton's ultimate ambition remains a world title fight after weighing in for his Golden Contract quarter-final against Bob Ajisafe.
The 31-year-old hopes to kick-start his career by winning the light-heavyweight tournament, which starts on Saturday night live on Sky Sports, after enduring a frustrating spell following his sole defeat to Frank Buglioni.
The Golden Contract quarter-finals
Tommy Philbin picked Serge Michel
Steven Ward picked Ricards Bolotniks
Andre Sterling picked Liam Conroy
Bob Ajisafe picked Hosea Burton
But trainer Joe Gallagher insists Burton, a former British champion, can still push on towards the highest level, if he claims the lucrative multi-fight deal at stake for The Golden Contract winner.
Gallagher told Sky Sports: "An opportunity will come and knock on the door and whether you become the mandatory or whatever, his record holds up, and I'm sure he'll get a phone call from one of the world champions as a voluntary.
"He's in good spirits, his cousin Tyson [Fury] is coming down to watch him.
"He's got a platform, he knows no-one will do him any favours, and he's got to take control of his own career and start off by making sure he wins on Saturday night."
Burton and Ajisafe were both inside the 175lbs limit as they weighed in for a battle of former Lonsdale belt holders, while Steven Ward's height advantage was on show when he sized up Ricards Bolotniks.
Andre Sterling and Liam Conroy appeared in peak condition for their domestic clash and Tommy Philbin was a pound lighter than Serge Michel.
Watch The Golden Contract light-heavyweight quarter-finals from 7.30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.