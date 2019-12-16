Lawrence Okolie wants WBO title fight to be staged in America

2:04 Lawrence Okolie says he is ready to test himself at world level Lawrence Okolie says he is ready to test himself at world level

Lawrence Okolie wants his world title fight to be staged outside Britain after being inspired by Anthony Joshua's triumphant trip overseas to regain his belts.

The undefeated cruiserweight faces Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO belt and expects news soon on a date and a venue, with America the preferred location for his first fight at world level.

Okolie is keen to emulate Joshua's heroics abroad, having travelled to Saudi Arabia to watch the British heavyweight star's commanding rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Krzysztof Glowacki is a former WBO champion

"All I know, is that it will be in the New Year, that it's the next fight and it's against Glowacki," Okolie told Sky Sports. "I'd like it to be in America, but we'll see.

"I've done The O2, Manchester Arena, Sheffield, a lot of the main places in England. Where is the next step up? I think it will mean more to win it away from home.

2020 is about evolution. The decade to achieve life goals & stamp your place in history. All it takes is discipline and desire. I'm already ready mentally for what lies ahead. Now it's for God to grant me the persistence and perseverance to conquer myself and then the world ❤️🌍 pic.twitter.com/P9mooFqtvV — Lawrence Okolie (@Lawrence_tko) December 13, 2019

"I've beaten champion after champion at this level, so I would like to beat another champion away from home, and then bring the belt back and have a homecoming fight in London.

"He's [Joshua] a massive inspiration to me and just watching him do it has given me extra confidence.

"Ultimately, I didn't start boxing to be champion of Britain and only boxing in Britain, I wanted to be champion of the world. As an amateur, I travelled around the world and I want to do the same as a professional."

Richard Riakporhe has called for a big domestic showdown with Okolie, preferably with the WBO belt at stake, but the Hackney man insists his fellow Londoner should focus on Thursday night's British title fight against Jack Massey, live on Sky Sports.

"I expect Riakporhe to come out on top," said Okolie, who could watch Riakporhe-Massey from ringside.

"Basically, every step I've taken, I've taken from champions. I feel like other people want to be gifted opportunities, but that's fine.

Richard Riakporhe targets the British title on Thursday night

"He's a London rival, but I have to win, he has to win. He's not my next fight, my next fight is for a world title. He hasn't even won the British title yet and he's about to box for a vacant one, where I beat a champion.

"I don't really see these guys as my rivals. As of right now, they are behind me, with good reason. We'll see what happens."

