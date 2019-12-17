NXTGEN: Richard Riakporhe predicts KO and then refuses Jack Massey's handshake

Richard Riakporhe faces Jack Massey on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports

Richard Riakporhe refused a handshake from Jack Massey, but the rival contenders agreed their British title battle will not last longer than six rounds.

The cruiserweight duo put their unbeaten records on the line for the vacant Lonsdale belt on Thursday night's JD NXTGEN bill, live on Sky Sports, and Riakporhe ignored Massey's outstretched hand after a lengthy face off to conclude their final press conference.

Both fighters have produced a string of knockouts on their rise up the domestic rankings and predicted an explosive encounter at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

🤝HANDSHAKE DENIED!❌@R_Riakporhe was in fight mode at today's press-conference and not interested in sharing any seasonal goodwill 😡 pic.twitter.com/Aw3DzRpH5V — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 17, 2019

"I don't see the fight going longer than six rounds," said Riakporhe.

"Yeah, no longer than six rounds for me," replied Massey.

Riakporhe added: "I don't see it going past six rounds, but I've trained for 15 rounds.

"We're ready for whatever. If Jack comes to box, I can box, if he wants to fight, I can fight. I believe I can beat him in every single department."

Craig Richards also returns to action against Chad Sugden

Injury forced Massey out of a British and Commonwealth title clash against Lawrence Okolie in June, but the 26-year-old believes victory over Riakporhe will set up more major fights in 2020.

"We had a long camp for the Okolie fight," said Massey. "We trained for the 12 rounds, so it's put me in good stead for this.

"The recovery time for the injury wasn't long. I was back punching six weeks after the injury. It's time to go.

"Massive year next year after this."

There is plenty of exciting talent on the undercard as light-heavyweight Craig Richards returns to action against Chad Sugden, Kieron Conway takes on Craig O'Brien at super-welterweight, and Luther Clay faces Freddie Kiwitt at welterweight.

