Tyson Fury tells Deontay Wilder: Everybody knows I beat you

Tyson Fury expects to face Deontay Wilder in February

Tyson Fury has launched into a scathing rant about Deontay Wilder, claiming he won their first fight and will win the rematch.

Fury climbed off the canvas dramatically in the 12th round of last year's WBC heavyweight championship challenge against Wilder, and was left frustrated by the judges' verdict of a draw.

They expect to meet again on February 22, and Fury said via social media: "The big dosser says he fights all the best heavyweights but Dominic Breazeale isn't the best, and neither is Luis Ortiz.

"Breazeale is average at best and Ortiz is 145 years old, and somebody you had already knocked out.

"You fight the best, do you?

"You've only fought one good man in your career. That's me, and I beat you. Everybody in the world knows you lost to The Gypsy King.

"A Gypsy King that had been out of the ring for three years. I still beat you, on 50 per cent.

"I will beat you, dosser. I ain't afraid. I wasn't bothered about you back then, and I'm definitely not bothered now.

"You know you lost, your trainer, your manager, promoter, wife, kids, they all know The Gypsy King bettered you."

Fury will have a new trainer in his corner for the rematch against Wilder, after replacing Ben Davison with Sugarhill Steward.

. @Tyson_Fury future analysed after change of trainer — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 16, 2019

Anthony Joshua, who "stuck to his guns" by backing his own trainer Rob McCracken, reacted to Fury's decision: "Fury has to do what is right for him. Tyson's success is Ben's success.

"If Fury feels like this is right for him, he has to trust his instinct and follow it because it will only be him that [gets in the ring].

"I have to trust my instincts. I was watching a Lennox Lewis fight - he had Emanuel Steward in his corner but they still only announce 'Lennox Lewis'. They don't mention the team.

"Tyson Fury has to do what's right for Tyson Fury because it's only his name that is mentioned when announced as the winner or the loser.

"As a fighter, first and foremost, it doesn't matter about anyone else."

Fury's new trainer Steward told Sky Sports: "He wanted a trainer who was technical.

"He wants to be very technical. We will work on his technique. These are the characteristics he was looking for when he called me, and I fit the description."