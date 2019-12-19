NXTGEN: Richard Riakporhe claims British cruiserweight crown with hard-fought win over Jack Massey

1:51 Richards Riakporhe beat Jack Massey on points to win the British cruiserweight title but admitted he was given a tough night. Richards Riakporhe beat Jack Massey on points to win the British cruiserweight title but admitted he was given a tough night.

Richard Riakporhe was forced to dig deep to defeat Jack Massey and win the vacant British cruiserweight title at York Hall.

Riakporhe prevailed after a hard-fought battle between the two previously-unbeaten fighters and claimed a points victory with scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111.

"It's a great feeling. I had to grind in there. Respect to Jack Massey," Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

"He's tough, I gave him some powerful shots that would have put a lot of cruiserweights away."

The Londoner landed a big right in the second after a probing opener, but Massey took it well and responded with a few of his own.

Riakporhe tested his rival's chin again in the third, sending him staggering backwards before the bell sounded to save him from further punishment.

However, Massey recovered in time for the fourth and troubled Riakporhe with a body shot before the pace of the fight dropped in a scrappy fifth with both fighters clinching.

The fight sparked into life in the eighth, after a couple of close rounds, when Riakporhe landed a huge right to wobble Massey for a second time, but the 29-year-old was unable to finish off his man.

Derbyshire fighter Massey backed up Riakporhe in the ninth behind his jab and bloodied his nose, but Riakporhe was credited with a flash knockdown in the 10th when Massey's knee briefly touched the canvas.

After being given a final warning for holding in the penultimate round, Riakporhe, with blood pouring from his nose, went head hunting in the 12th in search of an explosive ending, but Massey finished strongly to leave the result in the hands of the judges, with Riakporhe getting the verdict.

