NXTGEN: Craig Richards held to draw by Chad Sugden in light-heavyweight battle

Craig Richards and Chad Sugden both have their hands raised at York Hall

Craig Richards and Chad Sugden battled to a draw in an entertaining light-heavyweight clash on the undercard to Richard Riakporhe-Jack Massey at York Hall.

Richards headed into the fight as the favourite but, after eight hard-fought rounds, the referee was unable to split the pair.

Sugden made an aggressive start but the southpaw's nose was bloodied by the end of the second after Richards landed a heavy right.

Richards fought on the front foot behind his jab in the third but former kickboxer Sugden landed hooks to both the body and head.

Newark fighter Sugden, who took the fight on only a week's notice, enjoyed success in the fifth, moving in and out of range, throwing punches in bunches.

Richards, spurred on by his fans chanting his nickname 'Spider', resumed control in the sixth with his superior accuracy, but the Crystal Palace fighter had his chin tested by a big right in the penultimate round.

In a frantic final round, the pair traded heavy blows, Richards just short with a jolting uppercut, while Sugden, with both eyes beginning to close, refused to buckle, landing shots from all angles as the spoils were shared.

Luther Clay celebrates with his team after defeating Freddy Kiwitt

Earlier, Luther Clay defeated Freddy Kiwitt via a unanimous decision to retain his WBO global welterweight belt.

Bracknall boxer Clay controlled the fight from the centre of the ring, landing the heavier shots and rocking his rival in the sixth.

London-based German Kiwitt battled back to finish the 10-rounder, but Clay was declared the winner with scores of 97-93 three times.

Kieron Conway raises his hands after his victory over Craig O'Brien

Kieron Conway outpointed Craig O'Brien to stay in contention for a second shot at the British super-welterweight title.

The 23-year-old from Northampton, who lost a split decision to Ted Cheeseman when challenging for the Lonsdale belt in June, was taken the full 10 rounds by Dubliner O'Brien before claiming victory with a 97-94 decision.

"He was game. He shocked me a bit," Conway told Sky Sports afterwards.

"There were a few rounds in there where I did feel a little dip in his power. But he held his feet and let his hands go.

"I'll go back and work on a few things."

