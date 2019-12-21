Jacobs vs Chavez Jr: Josh Kelly and Liam Smith secure victories in the USA

Josh Kelly and Liam Smith both impressively won their fights in Arizona on Saturday night on the undercard to Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

European title fight looms next for Kelly 👀



After beating Winston Campos in Phoenix, Arizona @JOSHPBK will have his eyes on a clash with @DavidAvaBoxer in 2020



Here are the best bits of Kelly v Campos 👇 pic.twitter.com/4wcUAR8JdU — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2019

Sunderland's Kelly first remained unbeaten by sauntering past Nicaragua's Campos via a 10-round unanimous decision.

It was Kelly's first outing since his draw against Ray Robinson in New York and, by outboxing Campos comprehensively, he has likely set up a European title challenge of David Avanesyan, an experience champion from Russia who recently won via ominous first-round knockout.

Kelly, in his second consecutive fight in the United States, was at his stylish best and almost completed a routine victory with a stoppage in the final round. Campos went down, but got up and survived.

The scores were 99-90 twice and 98-91 in favour of Rio 2016 Olympian Kelly who is now undefeated in 11 as he aims for major titles in 2020.

World title shot for Beefy in 2020? @LiamBeefySmith comfortably beat Roberto Garcia in Phoenix. 3 wins from 3 in 2019 ✅ pic.twitter.com/ft35ehktvQ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2019

Smith then added a second British victory to the night, beating Roberto Garcia over 10 rounds by unanimous decision.

The Liverpool fighter's only two career defeats have come against Mexicans (Saul 'Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia) in fights staged in the USA, but on this occasion he comfortably beat his latest foe from Mexico.

Smith bullied Garcia in the early stages but his rugged rival, who also lost to Martin Murray last year, held on valiantly for the final bell.

Smith, a former world champion at super-welterweight, aims to secure another opportunity at a major honour next year.