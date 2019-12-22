Daniel Dubois knocks out Kyotaro Fujimoto to remain unbeaten
Last Updated: 22/12/19 8:23am
British heavyweight Daniel Dubois maintained his unbeaten professional record with a second-round stoppage of Kyotaro Fujimoto at London's Copper Box Arena.
Dubois comfortably took the first round and then floored his Japanese opponent with a jab early in the second.
- Chavez Jr pulls out against Jacobs
- Kelly and Smith secure impressive wins
- The final hours of the AJ revenge mission
Fujimoto got back to his feet but was then hit by a devastating right hand which ended the fight with almost a minute still remaining in the round.
Dubois maintains his unbeaten professional record and the 22-year-old has now knocked out 13 of the 14 opponents he has faced since turning pro in 2017.
"I landed a sweet shot and that was goodnight," Dubois told BT Sport.
"I just thought after the first couple of shots I had to pace myself and let him come to me. I knew I had the power and was really confident in what I was going to do."
Dubois could next face fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce, who was at ringside for the fight on Saturday.