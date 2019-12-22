Daniel Dubois knocks out Kyotaro Fujimoto to remain unbeaten

Daniel Dubois now holds a professional record of 14-0 after knocking out Kyotaro Fujimoto

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois maintained his unbeaten professional record with a second-round stoppage of Kyotaro Fujimoto at London's Copper Box Arena.

Dubois comfortably took the first round and then floored his Japanese opponent with a jab early in the second.

Fujimoto got back to his feet but was then hit by a devastating right hand which ended the fight with almost a minute still remaining in the round.

Dubois maintains his unbeaten professional record and the 22-year-old has now knocked out 13 of the 14 opponents he has faced since turning pro in 2017.

Fujimoto was floored by a huge right hand midway through the second round in London

"I landed a sweet shot and that was goodnight," Dubois told BT Sport.

"I just thought after the first couple of shots I had to pace myself and let him come to me. I knew I had the power and was really confident in what I was going to do."

Dubois could next face fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce, who was at ringside for the fight on Saturday.