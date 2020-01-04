Anthony Joshua vows to quickly regain world title if forced to vacate

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world titles with a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua has vowed to "stand as a champion" if he is forced to vacate a world heavyweight title and warned "I'll get it back again".

Joshua regained his WBA 'super, IBF and WBO belts with a commanding points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr last month and has already been ordered to make title defences against Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, his IBF and WBO mandatory challengers.

With both the IBF and WBO attempting to enforce fights, promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to reach a resolution that would allow him to fulfil both title obligations, but Joshua is relaxed about his next career move after avenging the only defeat of his career.

7:24 Joshua looks at his next possible opponents for 2020 Joshua looks at his next possible opponents for 2020

"I always said the belts do not represent me," Joshua told Sky Sports. "I will stand as a champion, even if I have to give one up.

"It would give me an opportunity to face another world champion - I've beaten four world champions on my record now.

"If I give up a belt it creates more history and entertainment. If I have to, I'll give it away - but I'll get it back again."

The IBF told Sky Sports last month that they hope to reach a resolution for Pulev to receive the first title fight with Joshua, while Usyk has been offered an alternative fight against Derek Chisora in early 2020.

Britain's heavyweight star could fight at the home of Tottenham FC

Joshua is expected to return in April or May, with a possible venue of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he welcomed the opportunity for a London homecoming at the 62,062-capacity venue.

"I'd like that. I'm cool with that," said Joshua. "I still find it weird that we talk about Wembley and Tottenham!

"I asked Eddie where we will fight next if Wembley isn't available, and he said Tottenham. I haven't been to Tottenham's ground yet."