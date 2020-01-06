Anthony Joshua's options remain open as Oleksandr Usyk could instead fight Derek Chisora

Anthony Joshua is awaiting confirmation of his next world title fight

Anthony Joshua's options remain open and WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk could instead fight Derek Chisora at The O2, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Britain's unified champion was swiftly ordered to fulfil title obligations after regaining his world heavyweight titles, with the WBO ordering him to face Usyk, while the IBF have enforced a fight against their No 1 challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Promoter Hearn is awaiting confirmation from the governing bodies over whether Pulev or Usyk will be next in line for Joshua, who is expected to return in April or May.

13:51 Anthony Joshua reflects on his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr Anthony Joshua reflects on his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr

But the Matchroom Boxing boss did confirm that Usyk could still receive an alternative fight against Chisora in London.

"Conversations are ongoing with all parties to plan what's next and it will really come to a head over the next few weeks," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We are still awaiting clarification from the governing bodies to confirm who is chronologically next but right now everything is in play.

"In terms of Usyk versus Chisora that is still a potential outcome, but March 7 is unlikely. Instead we have March 28 on hold at the O2."

Oleksandr Usyk could be heading to London in March

Former WBO champion Joseph Parker has been elevated to No 2 in the WBO rankings and would also target a fight with the Ukrainian, if the WBO belt became vacant.

"If he [Joshua] vacates the WBO, then suddenly you've got Usyk mandatory and I think the next available ranked boxer is Joseph Parker," said the New Zealander's manager David Higgins.

"You could end up with a situation where you have Usyk fight Parker for the vacant title, which funnily enough is how Joseph became world champion. He fought [Andy] Ruiz for the vacant title. History repeats."