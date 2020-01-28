Andrade vs Keeler: 'I'm under his skin', says Luke Keeler after tense face off

Andrade vs Keeler, 2am, Friday morning, live on Sky Sports

Luke Keeler has called for Demetrius Andrade to "stand and fight" in their world middleweight title meeting.

Ireland's Keeler challenges the undefeated WBO champion in Miami at 2am on Friday morning, live on Sky Sports.

After a tense head to head Keeler said: "I don't get aggressive or annoyed - that's for the ring. But he was upset. I took from it that it's a chink.

🗣'I'm getting under his skin!'@luke_keeler says that @BooBooAndrade has to prove himself on Thursday night as the pair fight for Andrade's WBO middleweight title 👑



📺Watch Keeler v Andrade live on Sky Sports Main Event from 2am Friday morning (Thursday night) pic.twitter.com/jZJpYYIDZu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 27, 2020

"I'm getting under his skin. I labelled him delusional and he kept repeating it so it's obviously in his head.

"He calls himself the greatest but he has to prove that. He's calling for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Jermall Charlo but he's not backing it up with entertainment.

"I'm prepared for him to move and box at his pace but, if he's the greatest, why doesn't he stand and fight?

"He's talking me down so much. He's saying I've beaten nobody. Then prove it!

"Hopefully he can step up to the plate instead of shouting and roaring from the rooftop. It's a sign of weakness."

Keeler has two losses on his record, stemming from when he worked a full-time job alongside boxing, but believes he has been reinvented by trainer Peter Taylor.

He said of Andrade: "He'll be looking at my record and taking it easy in camp. All these little things are balancing the scales.

"He saw in my eyes that I'm not coming just to survive for 12 rounds, like some of these other guys.

"I'm coming to take the belt. He's going to have trouble in there."