Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller signs with Top Rank and plans 'serious' 2020 comeback

Jarrell Miller plans a 2020 comeback

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller has signed with promotional company Top Rank and is again aiming for a world heavyweight title fight.

Miller was scheduled to challenge Anthony Joshua last year but failed a drugs tests, and his replacement Andy Ruiz Jr caused a major shock before conceding the belts back last month.



"Jarrell Miller is serious about coming back, doing things the right way and becoming heavyweight champion of the world," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. "He is one of boxing's most unique and exciting characters, but most importantly, he can fight."

Undefeated Miller said: "Minor setback for a major comeback. I'm coming for everything and everyone.

"No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy.

"Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don't live in a sunshine world. I'll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins."

Miller is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Salita Promotions.

He hasn't fought since being withdrawn from facing Joshua, when he lost his licence to box in New York, but now plans to make an impact in the coming year.