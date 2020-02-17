The Golden Contract: Leigh Wood admits Tyrone McCullagh brings a 'mystery man' tag into the semis

Leigh Wood has reached the semi-finals of The Golden Contract

Leigh Wood admits Tyrone McCullagh brings a 'mystery man' tag into the semi-finals of the Golden Contract.

The Nottingham man stopped Davey Oliver Joyce to join McCullagh, Ryan Walsh and Jazza Dickens in the last four of the tournament at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

A former Commonwealth champion, Wood is fully aware of the threat posed by British title holder Walsh and Dickens, but knows little about McCullagh, the unbeaten Derry fighter, ahead of Tuesday's crucial draw.

Dangerman? ⚠@itsLeighWood impressed in the quarter-finals against David Oliver Joyce. Will he be avoided in tomorrow's semi-final draw? pic.twitter.com/ynBZqUiwwe — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2020

"I've watched a lot of the opponents apart from McCullagh," said Wood. "Regardless, we're just preparing for all of the various styles the same way we normally do.

"There's not one of them in particular I'd prefer to face in the semi-finals. Each one is different but I believe I'd adapt to beat them all so it's a level playing field.

"I was proud of my performance against Joyce in difficult circumstances and the atmosphere that night was amazing. I brought a big crowd and the one I'm bringing on Friday will be even bigger.

Golden Contract Fight Week! 💫📝



Watch the @MTKGlobal semi-finals this Friday night from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action 📺 pic.twitter.com/VxsYpZFiGd — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2020

"It's a special feeling to be sat at the back of the changing room and hear your name being chanted all the way up the back stairs. I can't wait to get back to York Hall.

"It's so good to be fighting on a really big platform. I'm building my name. Those who didn't manage to get a ticket can still tune in on the night. All that is a bonus, though, because my performance will be good anyway."

