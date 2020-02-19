Wilder vs Fury 2: Pushing and shoving as tension builds at press conference

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury shoved each other and were separated by security guards at a heated press conference before their high-stakes rematch.

The WBC heavyweight championship will be on the line on Saturday night in Las Vegas and, when Wilder and Fury locked eyes on Wednesday night in front of the media, they quickly put their hands on each other.

After shouting in each other's faces Wilder pushed his challenger away but Fury returned with an even stronger shove before security flooded the stage.

Fury's face was covered by a cap, a hood and sunglasses and insults aimed at Wilder included a "big feather duster".

Former world heavyweight champion Fury, joined by his new trainer Sugarhill Steward, again vowed a more aggressive approach after his draw against Wilder 14 months ago.

"What I did last time wasn't good enough so I'm changing it up, and we'll look for the knockout," Fury said.

"It's a bold move to fight fire with fire. I've never lost a dogfight. In round 12 [of the first fight] when I went at him aggressively, he couldn't contain me."

But Wilder hit back: "I don't buy anything he says. You can't punch. You've got pillows for fists."

Fury asked: "Can he get off the floor? He's a bully and when a bully gets bullied, he folds every time.

"So-called biggest puncher? You couldn't keep a man down in the 12th round!"

Wilder floored Fury twice when they first met but, against the odds, the challenger survived a late knock-down and heard the final bell.

Since then, Fury suffered a major cut during victory over Otto Wallin but Wilder plans to target that same injury.

"It will be a big factor for him," Wilder warned. "That's what he's thinking about. I have a sixth sense, I know what nervous energy is, and what it smells like."

They will next go face to face at Friday's weigh-in.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the referee and three judges would all be American. Kenny Bayless, a veteran of classic Vegas fights, will be the referee.