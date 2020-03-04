Michael Hunter calls out Joseph Parker and vows to inflict his first KO defeat

Michael Hunter is targeting a fight against Joseph Parker as the heavyweight landscape continues to take shape.

'The Bounty Hunter' has so far been frustrated in his search for a big-name opponent but, after seeing Parker's KO comeback last weekend, wants to "show him his place".

"Parker is an easy opponent for us," Hunter's manager Martin Mikolajczak told Sky Sports. "Parker is slow on his feet and his cardio is terrible.

"Michael would definitely KO Parker."

New Zealand's Parker held the WBO title until losing it to Anthony Joshua, and he then fell short against Dillian Whyte. He went the distance both times but Hunter's manager Mikolajczak warned: "Whyte and AJ are completely different fighters to Michael."

Hunter and Parker are both promoted by Eddie Hearn and are seeking a major fight this year in a division that already has its championships tied up.

Joshua will defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Tyson Fury's WBC belt is at stake in a third fight with Deontay Wilder expected this summer. Joshua vs Fury negotiations are already underway, according to Hearn.

Parker knocked out Shawndell Winters last weekend, then said: "I want to keep busy and get hopefully two more fights this year and finish off with a good bang at the end of the year.

"Listen, I want to fight Derek Chisora. I was supposed to go and fight him. I pulled out, I wanted to reschedule, but he went off, fought someone else.

"I want to fight Dillian Whyte again. I want to fight everyone in the top five, or top 10 in the world. I want to get anyone and everyone."

However, Whyte will face Alexander Povetkin on May 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Hunter battled Povetkin to a draw in their previous fight.

And Chisora is expected to meet Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight.

Parker and Hunter are each ranked in the top 12 of all four major governing bodies and are among the top heavyweights without a scheduled next fight.

Parker is No 2 with the WBO, behind only mandatory challenger Usyk, and told Sky Sports he would welcome a final eliminator against British prospect Daniel Dubois.

"He's up and coming and there's no doubt he's got a lot of power," Parker said about Dubois, who meets Joe Joyce in April. "I guess if we're in a situation where we have to fight him for a mandatory, I'd love to fight him."

After winning last weekend in Texas, Parker said: "I got a good win. I didn't show my boxing ability, I got a bit excited and started brawling, but I guess you've got to take the win, celebrate, and leave it up to Eddie (Hearn) and the team to lock in another fight soon.

"Again, I need to work on being a bit more patient, slowing down on my punches, and making it more meaningful."