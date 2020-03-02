Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder set for third fight after Bronze Bomber exercises rematch clause

Deontay Wilder has officially exercised his right for an immediate third fight against Tyson Fury.

The American's five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion was ended last month after a seventh-round stoppage defeat to Fury in Las Vegas.

Wilder said he would "definitely" look to avenge his loss in his post-fight comments and Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, Fury's promoter in the United States, has confirmed Wilder has exercised his option for a trilogy.

"Now we will sit down and go through all the details for the fight," Arum told ESPN.

Arum confirmed plans for the third fight to take place at the MGM Grand, the same venue of their rematch, on July 18.

"It's after the basketball play-offs, baseball is in the middle of the season and there's no [American] football," he added.

"It's the ideal time. The hotel, MGM Grand, also believes it to be an ideal time."

Wilder has vowed to become a world champion for a second time and claimed the "war has just begun" after suffering the first defeat of his professional career.

Arum says he isn't surprised Wilder has opted to face Fury again instead of other potential opponents, such as British heavyweight Dillian Whyte.

"I figured he would do it because I have had enough experience with rematches to know that anything can happen and guys can change their strategy and want the opportunity to [avenge] the loss," Arum said.