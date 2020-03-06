Trainer Buddy McGirt would be willing to help Deontay Wilder prepare for third Tyson Fury fight

Deontay Wilder has enforced a third fight against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder only needs to make 'minor adjustments' to defeat Tyson Fury, says trainer Buddy McGirt who would be willing to help the former world champion.

The American's reign as the WBC heavyweight title holder was ended by a stunning stoppage loss to Fury last month, but Wilder has since activated a clause for a third fight, which is expected to be staged in Las Vegas in the summer.

Wilder has retained the services of Mark Breland, despite expressing anger at the corner man's decision to throw in the towel, while Jay Deas is a long-time trainer for the Alabama man, but the respected McGirt would consider offering his expertise.

0:32 Wilder's trainer Jay Deas did not want the towel to be thrown in Wilder's trainer Jay Deas did not want the towel to be thrown in

"Of course. He just needs minor adjustments, nothing major," McGirt told Sky Sports.

"Everybody is making a big thing, like he has to make these big, major changes. No, just little minor things. What he has been doing has been working for him so far. I think he got away from a lot of basic stuff.

Some people will give it to you to knock them out, some people you've got to set them up Buddy McGirt

"I'm not going to say too much wrong, I just want to say, relying on the power too much. You've got to set it up. Some people will give it to you to knock them out, some people you've got to set them up.

"It's called the overlay for the underplay."

McGirt, who trained Sergey Kovalev for his world title fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, insists Wilder is capable of avenging his one-sided defeat, even with only a few months to make technical adjustments.

"I just think he has the potential to beat him," said McGirt. "I don't want to say knockout, but I believe he has the potential to beat him. Like I say, if he makes little minor adjustments, I think he can win it.

The American can make the adjustments needed to defeat Fury, says McGirt

"I don't know what was wrong. There's only two people that know what was wrong with him that night - that's him and god - but he definitely wasn't himself.

"He has enough time, but the question is - mentally will he be ready?"