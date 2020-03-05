Claressa Shields: Katie Taylor is admirable but I am the world's best fighter

Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields admits she is a fan of Katie Taylor but believes there is no contest when it comes to deciding who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Shields, who calls herself the GWOAT (greatest women of all time), is the WBC and WBO light-middleweight champion and is also one of only seven fighters to hold the four major world titles - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO - at the same time.

The 24-year-old is unbeaten in 10 professional fights and became the fastest boxer in history to win titles in three different weight classes with victory over Ivana Habazin in January.

“Boxing is so easy for me, sadly. I don’t mean to be cocky. The promoters don’t like that I walk through other girls but it’s not my fault that I’m so good." Claressa Shields

Taylor made her own history in November last year, becoming only the third Irish fighter to win world titles in two divisions when stepping up to super-lightweight for the first time in her career with an unanimous decision victory over Christina Linardatou.

"I like the way she fights, I have been a fan of her since I was younger," Shields told Sky Sports News.

"She has a problem with pressure fighters. All her team have to do is acknowledge that and if she fixes that then me and her can be in competition about who is [the best] pound-for-pound.

"Right now, I'm pound-for-pound the best and Katie Taylor is second."

Shields out to 'seek and destroy' Ali

Laila Ali, pictured with her iconic father, is retired but hinted at a comeback to fight Shields

Shields has entertained the prospect of fighting former champion Laila Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali.

Ali, who was undefeated in 24 professional fights and claimed the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA super-middleweight belts before retiring in 2007, has hinted at a return to the ring to face Shields.

"She [Ali] wanted $5m and I wanted $10m for the winner," Shields said. "It's the fight that everyone wants to see so all somebody has to do is put the money up and we'll both show up and give each other hell.

"I take the toughest challenges and fight against the best women. With that attitude, I will always be doing something big. I'm light-years ahead of my time.

"Being a woman fighter, I can't just go out there and manhandle a girl, I need to be very strategic: Use my skills, head movement and defence, then seek and destroy."

Shields is eyeing a potential fight in London against Savannah Marshall

Also on Shields' radar is unbeaten British fighter Savannah Marshall. The former world amateur champion, nicknamed 'Silent Assasin', is looking for a potential title fight in April.

Marshall defeated Shields on the way to winning a world amateur gold and could soon renew her rivalry with the American star.

"I've told Savannah and her team that I'm willing to fight her over here in the UK," Shields said.

"She is the only girl to ever defeat me when I was 17 and I want that win back."

Shields has reportedly begun training for a potential switch from the boxing ring to the MMA octagon.

Asked about those rumours, Shields confirmed there was definite interest, adding: "Boxing is so easy for me, sadly. I don't mean to be cocky. The promoters don't like that I walk through other girls but it's not my fault that I'm so good.

"I train like an animal in the ring. There's nobody that can beat me because I train hard for everybody."