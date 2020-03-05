Roney Hines believes he is a world heavyweight champion in waiting and will soon spar Daniel Dubois

Roney Hines tells Sky Sports that he is a future world heavyweight champion in America - and will soon trade punches with Britain's rival contender Daniel Dubois.

The unbeaten 24-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, has already displayed his potential in eight straight victories and proclaimed himself as the hottest prospect in the top division.

Andy Ruiz Jr's defeat by Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder's loss to Tyson Fury means that America no longer have a tight grip on the world titles, but Hines says he can reach the highest level at heavyweight.

Are you pleased with your steady rise as a heavyweight contender?

I've been real happy with my professional career. I've learned not to get hit in the heavyweight game. It's a big transition between amateur and professional, but I've also learned that it's more than getting in the ring, just getting in there and boxing.

Hopefully they keep the wheel rolling. I'm looking to fight within the next month or so, I hope. At least two, because I don't want to wait too long. I want to be able to build this career up. There is no rush, but I don't want to have a lay-off, like I just did.

You'll soon be sharing the ring with Daniel Dubois in Britain?

I'm going to be sparring Daniel Dubois and I'm looking forward to that, because he's a great up-and-coming boxer. I can't wait to get in there and see what I can do against him. Tough sparring against him, because I believe he's a great fighter himself.

It's supposed to be late March. I've never been to England. I've never been outside the US, period. It's a big thing for me, it's so surreal. I can't wait for the experience.

I've been real impressed with what he's done. He's a nice solid fighter I believe. I want to test my skills against his skills.

How do you rate yourself against current American prospects?

I place myself No 1. I don't see no one competing against me when I get in the ring, just because there is no heavyweight that moves like me, that punches like me, who has the physique I have.

I put myself in the top five and the top two Roney Hines

I believe the top heavyweights now, they have one of two things. They've either got punching power, or they have some type of boxing skills, but it's not really boxing skills, it's sloppy boxing skills. I put myself in the top five and the top two.

I see myself as America's champion now. It's just I haven't got the belt yet.

Were you surprised by Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wilder?

Watching that fight, I knew it was going to happen. I said to everyone that I had the conversation with, Fury is going to beat him, because he beat him last time. The only reason for the draw, because [Wilder] got the knockdown, but he literally beat him every round.

Tyson Fury ended Deontay Wilder's reign as WBC champion last month

I thought he was going to come back out and box him again, but I see Fury was comfortable enough to say 'I'm going to get hit by that right hand,' he wasn't scared of it. He got hit about four or five times, so he knew he was going to get hit by it, just he braced himself. I'm not really shocked that he went for it, because he had to tweak and turn something.

What did you make of Wilder's performance?

Terrible. I'm not a Wilder hater. Don't get me wrong, I respect his power, but any other thing in that boxing ring, he's not boxing right, because he doesn't have a proper jab. He's not a boxer, he's a brawler, but people make it like he's the best heavyweight ever. It's not that, he just has the heaviest punch.

Anthony Joshua is targeting a fight with Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

As of right now, I think Tyson Fury can give Anthony Joshua a run for his money. I lean more towards Tyson Fury, but really, I'm going to say myself.

Could you fight in Britain in the future?

If I get the opportunity, yes. One thing I learned about the UK, you fans over there are real fans. You all show real love and support.

I would love to come fight out there.