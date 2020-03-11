The Golden Contract: Philip Bowes ignites rivalry with Akeem Ennis-Brown ahead of domestic clash

Philip Bowes attempts to add British belt to his Commonwealth title

Philip Bowes has branded Akeem Ennis-Brown as 'rude and ignorant' ahead of their British and Commonwealth title clash on The Golden Contract bill.

The east Londoner defends his Commonwealth belt against Ennis-Brown, with the vacant British title also at stake, on the undercard for The Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-finals on Friday March 20, live on Sky Sports.

Ennis-Brown has suggested he could target Ohara Davies, a finalist in The Golden Contract super-lightweight event, despite their friendship, and Bowes believes his domestic rival is only interested in financial reward.

Akeem Ennis-Brown would consider a future fight with Ohara Davies

"If Ohara wins the tournament - and I'm sure that's what's going to happen - I wouldn't fight him because we are friends. It just wouldn't happen," said Bowes.

"Brown saying he would fight Ohara just goes to show he has a price. My friends are priceless to me - I never put money over friends and family.

"I found Brown rude and ignorant at first to be honest, but maybe that was just to sell the show. I'm sure he is a cool guy really.

"I don't believe I need to trash talk to sell fights. If you're a classy fighter just be classy. Class is permanent."

2:02 Tyrone McKenna takes on Ohara Davies in The Golden Contract final Tyrone McKenna takes on Ohara Davies in The Golden Contract final

The unbeaten Ennis-Brown has risen the rankings with 13 straight wins and has not ruled out a potential fight with Davies, who faces Tyrone McKenna in The Golden Contract final.

"Would I fight Ohara? We speak about it sometimes," said Ennis-Brown. "We're here to feed our family and we've sparred hundreds of rounds.

"Do the fans want to see us put our friendship aside? Money talks! We'd be friends again straight afterwards so it would just depend if the numbers are right."

Watch Philip Bowes versus Akeem Ennis-Brown on The Golden Contract bill on Friday March 20, live on Sky Sports.