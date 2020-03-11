Joseph Parker could next face New Zealand heavyweight rival Junior Fa

Joseph Parker is awaiting news on his next fight

Joseph Parker could receive confirmation this week on whether he will face New Zealand heavyweight rival Junior Fa in his next fight.

The former world champion returned last month with an explosive knockout of Shawndell Winters in Texas and manager David Higgins has already held initial talks about the Fa fight with Parker's promoters Matchroom Boxing.

Fa, who holds an unbeaten 19-fight record as a professional, fought Parker four times in the amateurs, with each man claiming two wins apiece, and they could share the ring again in the near future.

Junior Fa has already fought Parker on four occasions in the amateurs

"Joseph is excited and keen to get back in the ring as soon as possible," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"The arrangement is up to his promoter Matchroom, but there was some discussion post-fight about Junior Fa and we're waiting for feedback from Matchroom.

"They did promise feedback this week, so I hope to get a phone call in the next day or two, advising what the next likely steps are.

Back at it 🥊 📸: @kerryrusselltv pic.twitter.com/I6YClGONZ2 — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) March 10, 2020

"I can confirm Joseph is not keen to sit around. Joseph has stated he'll fight Povetkin, he'll fight Chisora, he'll fight Dillian Whyte, he'll fight Anthony Joshua. He's one of the few that will, so let's see what happens."

Higgins insists Parker would be ready to return as early as June or July, but could be forced to wait for a big-name fight as Derek Chisora is set to battle Oleksandr Usyk, while Dillian Whyte has confirmed a clash with Alexander Povetkin on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Let's be honest, Junior Fa and Parker would be huge in New Zealand because of the local rivalry, but globally the likes of Chisora, Povetkin, Usyk, Dillian Whyte would be bigger," said Higgins.

1:32 The former WBO champion called for a clash with Derek Chisora or Dillian Whyte The former WBO champion called for a clash with Derek Chisora or Dillian Whyte

"Joseph Parker would happily fight any of them. Fa has got a decent record, I think he's ranked No 6 by the WBO, so if the others are tied up, it might make sense to fight Junior Fa and then move into one of those bigger global names next.

"Joseph won't shy away from any of them. He's champing at the bit to receive a formal notification of who's next, when and where.

"Joseph will fight anyone and he leaves that to the team, but he would gladly fight Junior Fa. Junior has made a few comments publicly that have probably ruffled a few feathers, but Joseph is a genuinely humble guy and he would like to do his talking in the ring.

0:47 Parker produced an explosive knockout of Shawndell Winters Parker produced an explosive knockout of Shawndell Winters

"If the opportunity presented itself, Joseph would love to show the world what he can do and put Junior Fa back in his place.

"The view of Joseph Parker and the team - yes it will be huge in New Zealand, but it doesn't have to happen in New Zealand. It could be New Zealand, it could be anywhere."