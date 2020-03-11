Claressa Shields aims to be undisputed champion in two divisions

Shields became undisputed middleweight champion

Claressa Shields will become the undisputed champion of two weight divisions simultaneously if she defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire in her next fight.

They will fight for every major super-welterweight title on May 9 - Shields, a year ago, won every available middleweight championship.

'T-Rex' will again bid for history by headlining in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, against a fellow undefeated world champion in Dicaire.

Shields, in her previous fight, became a three-weight world champion by winning the WBC and WBO super-welterweight titles and now puts them on the line against IBF champion Dicaire. The WBA 'super' title will also be at stake (Hanna Gabriels holds another version of this belt but Shields has previously beaten her).

Shields became a three-weight world champion faster than any boxer, male or female, in history by achieving the feat in her 10th fight.

The American previously won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

The only defeat she has ever suffered inside the ring came as an amateur against Savannah Marshall, who will soon challenge for a world title for the first time against Geovana Peres on April 4, live on Sky Sports.

Shields is striving for: "Equal pay, equal opportunity and equal promotion are all important for women's boxing.

"Women should be allowed to fight three-minute rounds and given the chance to build themselves up and be promoted and marketed like men are.

"Boxing should also have at least one women's fight on every card. Female boxers should be on television much more often, not only where a woman is headlining a card, but also on the undercards of the biggest cards - including on pay-per-view."