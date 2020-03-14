WBSS: Mairis Briedis against Yuniel Dorticos postponed to May 16

Mairis Briedis was due to face Yuniel Dorticos in Riga on March 21

The World Boxing Super Series final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos has been postponed to May 16 due to coronavirus.

Briedis was due to battle Dorticos in Riga on March 21, live on Sky Sports, for the Muhammad Ali Trophy and the Cuban's IBF belt, but organisers have now decided to put back the cruiserweight final.

A statement read: "Local authorities in Latvia have adopted comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, events with more than 200 people present have been prohibited until April 14.

"In regard to the risk of infection, the local authorities have concluded that the WBSS Cruiserweight final is a particularly high-risk event, not only for the athletes themselves but also for all local and foreign staff involved in the organisation and conduct of the event.

"For this reason, the WBSS Cruiserweight final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos cannot take place as planned. The new date planned for the Final in Arena Riga is May 16, however, this is, of course, dependent on the current restrictions being lifted.

"The health of all those involved to stage this historic event is and will always be the primary concern of the WBSS and we will continue to carefully monitor the situation with the authorities and the athlete's teams."