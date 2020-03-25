Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rematch could be pushed back to October, says promoter Bob Arum

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury were scheduled to have their third fight on July 18

The third bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder may be pushed back from July 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic and could possibly be rearranged for October, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their February 22 rematch in Las Vegas to capture the WBC title and remain undefeated from 31 fights, after battling the American to a draw in their first encounter in 2018.

Wilder called for a rematch but with Las Vegas casinos shut and travel from Europe to the US suspended in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Top Rank chairman Arum says there is no way the fight can go forward as scheduled at the MGM Grand.

"Clearly not," Arum, Fury's co-promoter with Frank Warren, told ESPN when asked about the bout being held on July 18.

"We don't even know if the MGM will be open by then.

0:47 Tyson Fury tells everyone to stay indoors and shows off his new home gym setup Tyson Fury tells everyone to stay indoors and shows off his new home gym setup

"You could not guarantee the fighters that the event would take place on that date. We couldn't convince them or ourselves.

"Where were they going to train for it? It just made no sense. You just have to take a step back. How are you going to sell tickets? It's absolutely ridiculous to say the fight is on when the Brits can't even get there."

In their first two fights, a large contingent of vocal British fans packed the arenas to support Fury, known as the 'Gypsy King'.

"So everybody has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It's part of what's happening in the world," Arum said.

"So possibly the fight will be in early October."