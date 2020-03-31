Kell Brook believes Amir Khan looked for way out of world title fight against Terence Crawford

Kell Brook says Amir Khan was looking for a "way out" of his world title fight against Terence Crawford, but the Sheffield man is certain he will topple the American star.

Brook has been named as a potential next opponent for Crawford by promoter Bob Arum and the former world champion says "everybody is on the same page" to make the WBO welterweight title fight.

Khan challenged unsuccessfully for Crawford's WBO belt last April, with the fight being waved off in the sixth round shortly after he received a low blow, but Brook has questioned his British rival's appetite for battle.

"I'll definitely fight like I'm going to win the fight, which I am," Brook told Sky Sports. "I'll give it my all, I won't be looking for no way out."

Brook returned with last month's stoppage win over Mark DeLuca and has again been linked with an elusive battle against Khan, along with a big domestic clash versus Liverpudlian Liam Smith.

A fight against Crawford, the American three-weight champion, has become top priority for the former IBF title holder Brook, who wants to fulfil his ambition of becoming a two-time world king.

"I'm fighting the best fighter in the division. Pound-for-pound No 1, everyone is saying Terence Crawford," said Brook.

"I said before I want to bow out, I want to fight the best in the world, so hopefully I get this fight, I can go and get it signed. I've got the dream fight."