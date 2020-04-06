Dominic Breazeale is open to a heavyweight battle against Dillian Whyte

Dominic Breazeale remains eager to settle his dispute with Dillian Whyte and believes he would overpower his British rival if they finally share the ring in the future.

The Californian heavyweight planned to return in May, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and had discussed options for his next fight, including Whyte and Joseph Parker, with Andy Ruiz Jr top of his shortlist.

But Breazeale is still open to a showdown with Whyte, a bout that had been ordered for the WBC 'interim' belt last February, before the 34-year-old received a fight in May against Deontay Wilder, whose rematch with Tyson Fury for the WBC title had been postponed.

Whyte is preparing for a rescheduled fight with Alexander Povetkin on July 4, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"I think it's a pressure style fight," Breazeale told Sky Sports, when asked about a potential clash with Whyte.

"He's going to bring it for a little bit, I'm going to bring it for a bit. In the end, the fans are going to be very pleased with what they get out of a fight between myself and Dillian Whyte.

"He's a knockout artist, he loves to throw leather with bad intentions and I like to do the same. I think I have the upper hand on him as far as strength and athletic ability, of course with size. In the end, I think I come out with the knockout win for sure."

Breazeale's two defeats have come in world title class, in an IBF battle against Anthony Joshua in June 2016, and in his last WBC clash with Wilder.

He's a top-class heavyweight fighter from the UK, I'm a top-class heavyweight fighter from America - it makes for a great fight. Dominic Breazeale on Dillian Whyte

Whyte holds victories over Parker, a former WBO champion, and the highly-ranked Oscar Rivas, but Breazeale believes he is a level above the current WBC 'interim' champion.

"My ability to have been in the ring with some of the best in the heavyweight division so far, will be way too much for him," he said.

"I think he has problems making adjustments as far as fighting guys who can box as well as fighting guys who can throw leather.

"I studied him for a little while. We were in some heavy contract negotiations. I think at this point, he's a top-class heavyweight fighter from the UK, I'm a top-class heavyweight fighter from America - it makes for a great fight."

The Brixton man has been told he must wait until February 2021 for his mandatory shot at the WBC belt, which is currently held by Fury, and angrily denied claims from Wilder that he did not want to face Breazeale last year.

"Dominic Breazeale and I got mandated to fight, I accepted the fight," Whyte told Sky Sports in February.

"We had a date for the fight and then the WBC pulled Breazeale out to fight Deontay Wilder, because Tyson Fury didn't want the fight. How was I refusing to fight Breazeale?"