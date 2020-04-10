Floyd Mayweather inspired to become one of world's best trainers

Floyd Mayweather says the effect his late uncle Roger had on his career has inspired him to take up coaching

Floyd Mayweather says the recent passing of his uncle Roger Mayweather has inspired him to become "one of the best trainers in the world."

Roger, who was a two-weight world champion in stellar 72-fight career spanning 17 years, died last month at the age of 58.

Roger helped train his nephew to become one the sport's greatest, and now Floyd is looking to emulate his uncle's coaching success.

The undefeated former world champion has revealed he wants to help aspiring boxers "achieve their goals" and "help others reach the best versions of themselves."

"This is my first day working with my 14-year-old nephew Chris who has absolutely no boxing experience at all, and this is my second time doing mitt work," Floyd wrote in an Instagram post.

"As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers, which included my dad and uncle.

"Due to the recent passing of my uncle Roger, I've felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career.

The American says the period of lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has allowed him to reflect on his ambitions of "helping others grow", as he focuses on "the importance of unity."

"I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world," he added.

"I am new at training and so far therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired."