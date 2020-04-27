Ireland's Brett McGinty ready to take professional ranks by storm after teaming up with Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton is guiding Brett McGinty's professional career

Ireland's Brett McGinty is ready to take the professional ranks by storm with his all-action style after teaming up with trainer and former world champion Ricky Hatton.

The 21-year-old, an eight-time national champion, impressed Hatton during a spell at the Mancunian's gym last summer and was due to make his pro debut in March, but the super-lightweight has been made to wait for his maiden victory.

McGinty admits that Hatton already approves of his relentless aggression and hurtful body punching as he attempts to emulate the huge popularity and world title success of 'The Hitman'.

"It was a great opportunity to work with someone who has been there and done it, in the ring himself and as a coach," McGinty told Sky Sports.

"I was absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Ricky. I'm looking forward to the start of what hopefully will be a successful journey. A wee bump in the road, with the first fight being cancelled, but hopefully we'll be back on track again, sooner rather than later.

"I would say there will be some parts of my style similar to Ricky's. He would even say that himself. He was an aggressive fighter, I'm an aggressive fighter.

"All throughout the amateurs, I was always a come forward fighter. I was very rarely on the back foot. He was always trying to back opponents to the ropes and work to the body and that will be very similar to me, so there's definitely similarities between the two of us and there's no better man to be learning from."

The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist holds an amateur win over Nikita Ababiy, one of the highly regarded prospects with Matchroom USA, and McGinty would relish another fight with the flamboyant fighter nicknamed 'White Chocolate'.

"I would love to meet him, to be honest," said McGinty. "He seems to be making waves for himself there in America.

0:32 Nikita 'White Chocolate' Ababiy has already showcased his explosive power Nikita 'White Chocolate' Ababiy has already showcased his explosive power

"Me and him fought, I think it was St Patrick's weekend two years ago in the seniors. He's making big claims about world titles at this stage of his career already. Hopefully we'll meet at the top and I would definitely fancy that fight, every day of the week.

"It was in his own backyard I beat him. We were over with the Irish team fighting the USA. He wasn't very happy, in front of his home crowd, but I think, to be honest, he knew himself he lost the fight.

"He started well, but I would say as the fight went on, he started to feel the pressure and there was less resistance going back from him.

"It's a fight that I would fancy in the future in the pro game, but there's a lot of work to be done before that will come about."