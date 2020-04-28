Leonard 'Nipper' Read: The former BBBofC chairman who brought down the Kray twins

Ronnie and Reggie Kray were boxers before becoming embroiled in crime

Leonard 'Nipper' Read will be fondly remembered as the ex-chairman of The British Boxing Board of Control who brought down the Kray twins, writes Sky Sports Boxing's Adam Smith.

In April, our tight-knit fight community bid farewell to the former chairman of The BBBofC, Leonard 'Nipper' Read, who sadly passed at the grand age of 95 - due to the coronavirus.

Leonard Read led a particularly rich and fascinating life - dividing much of his career between two of the most thrilling professions - in and around boxing, while also rising through the ranks of the police force to tackle the highest profile of cases.

He was always extremely calm and measured which was obviously helpful in his previous role in the police, of which he was obviously very successful. BBBofC General Secretary Robert Smith

Read was born in Nottingham on March 31 1925, tragically lost his mother at four, and grew up in poverty.

However, young Leonard excelled in school and joined the Grundy Boxing Club - where he earned the nickname of 'Nipper' both because of his size and also his superb agility. Nipper always loved boxing, while taking lead roles in dramatic theatrical productions. These skills in speed and performance were to stand him in good stead.

Read served in the Royal Navy and then joined the Metropolitan Police in 1947 which was to bring him huge success. Read became a Detective Constable, before earning several promotions to Detective Sergeant, Detective Inspector, and finally in 1967 to the prestigious position of Detective Chief Superintendent of the Met's Murder Squad.

Nipper was intelligent and driven. He was also a master of disguises - utilising his small 5ft 7in frame in his key work tracking down the Great Train Robbers and then the major criminal coup for decades - his brilliance in plotting the downfall of the legendary Krays. Ironically, Nipper's adoration of boxing and solving crimes meshed beautifully together.

The Kray twins had a number of professional fights in London

Reginald Kray: seven fights, seven wins, two knockouts, no defeats.

Ronald Kray: six fights, four wins, four knockouts, two losses.

Inked in the boxing annals forever.

The most notorious brothers of all began their journey as professional fighters. Many might not know that today. Yet their time in boxing was cut dramatically short due to the dark temptations of the underworld. What might have been? Why aren't we celebrating the achievements of two talented boxing bothers instead of remembering perhaps the most infamous criminals of all? For when they were young, there were only two paths the twins wanted to follow: they vowed to be either villains or boxers.

Ronnie and Reggie Kray, of course, went on to terrorise London's East End in the 1950's and 1960's as perpetrators of organised crime, from armed robberies and protection rackets to murder.

Despite their atrocities and violence, the Krays mixed with global celebrities from Frank Sinatra to Judy Garland.

To some, they were recognised as cult figures who frightened yet lit up London.

Reggie and Ronnie were introduced to legendary heavyweight Joe Louis

To Nipper they were always 'wicked, unscrupulous, murdering villains'.

For in 1966, Ronnie killed George Cornell, a member of the Richardson gang at the Blind Beggar in Whitechapel. In 1977, Reggie stabbed Jack 'The Hat' McVitie, a member of their own gang at a flat in Stoke Newington.

Nipper risked his life to bring them to justice. He was dogged and meticulous, with secret offices, a specific and trusted team and he always kept one step ahead of the brothers, who had hired gunmen to finish him. Instead it was Nipper's cunning that nabbed the brothers and closed 'The Firm'.

The twins and 15 members of their gang were arrested in 1968, and both Krays were given life imprisonment with no parole for 30 years which were the longest sentences handed out at the time from the Old Bailey.

Ronnie died in Broadmoor in 1995; Reggie died in 2000 shortly after his release on compassionate grounds.

Nipper's colourful life included venturing into writing, and as well as an author he was also, unsurprisingly, portrayed in films.

Most of his time, though, was spent holding several positions in boxing - Nipper became vice-president of the WBC, vice-president of the WBA and of course was the Chairman of the British Boxing Board of Control.

'Nipper' Read took on a variety of important roles in boxing after leaving the police

Our excellent general secretary of the British Board, Robert Smith, told me: "I first met Nipper when I joined the Board in 1996 - he had become chairman.

"He was always very supportive and readily gave advice on how to deal with the various disputes. He was always extremely calm and measured which was obviously helpful in his previous role in the police, of which he was obviously very successful.

"In addition he was very supportive of the Boards present chairman Charles Giles and they had a very good relationship which was beneficial to the Board.

"When Nipper retired, I was always able to ring him for advice, especially when I became general secretary. However, more importantly, he was a very nice man."

Leonard 'Nipper' Read will forever be known as the man who brought down the Krays, ending their 12-year reign of terror.

Many within the police and in the boxing world will miss Nipper greatly.