Dillian Whyte says he 'bashed' Tyson Fury in sparring - and issued a 'let's go' challenge to his British rival

1:19 Dillian Whyte says he dropped Tyson Fury on 'multiple occasions' in sparring Dillian Whyte says he dropped Tyson Fury on 'multiple occasions' in sparring

Dillian Whyte says he "bashed" Tyson Fury in sparring - and issued a "let's go" challenge to his British rival about their mandatory WBC heavyweight title fight.

Whyte has already secured a shot at the WBC belt by February 2021, but voiced his frustration about being made to wait until after Fury's third contracted fight with Deontay Wilder.

The Brit duo have shared the ring before in sparring sessions and Whyte reignited his war of words with Fury by suggesting he floored his fellow Brit on "multiple occasions".

"He just needs to stop talking rubbish and let's have a go. It will be a major fight. Let's have it out," Whyte told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports News from his training camp for the rescheduled Alexander Povetkin fight.

If I was such an easy fight, why is he not in any rush to fight me? Dillian Whyte on Tyson Fury

"He's the one that come out and said he beat me up in the gym and stuff like that. I can tell you now, that didn't happen. I don't like telling sparring stories, but people in the game know. They know about me.

"Well, me and Tyson Fury sparred and I bashed him about and dropped him on multiple occasions. Simple as that.

"If I was such an easy fight, why is he not in any rush to fight me? He said before beating Wilder, when I beat Wilder, I'm going to give Dillian Whyte his title shot. He just talks rubbish.

"This is war, let's go."

0:46 Johnny Nelson has questioned whether Fury is reluctant to face Whyte Johnny Nelson has questioned whether Fury is reluctant to face Whyte

Fury is open to an undisputed world title fight with Anthony Joshua, but acknowledged his WBC commitments to Whyte.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fury said: "I've got this Wilder rematch, and then we'll hopefully get the Joshua fight on, but if that fight doesn't happen, then yeah, we'll take on Dillian Whyte. Give him a beating. Why not?

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has insisted that Whyte will receive his guaranteed fight with Fury by the original deadline, despite the sport's schedule being disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He's the WBC 'interim' champion and the date that was set for the next mandatory is February 2021 - and that's the way it stands right now. Mauricio Sulaiman on Dillian Whyte

Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "Well he is the mandatory contender. He's the WBC 'interim' champion and the date that was set for the next mandatory is February 2021 - and that's the way it stands right now.

"The WBC is going to look at every single weight category, with the championships and with the mandatories, and every single situation that has to do with each particular situation regarding this pandemic, but Dilian Whyte is the mandatory for February 2021."

Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn believes Fury should defend his WBC belt against the Brixton man next, if Wilder is ruled out after bicep surgery, but wants the WBC to stand by their promise to deliver a WBC mandatory shot by February.

It's an unbelievable fight, two Brits fighting for the WBC title. Eddie Hearn on Whyte against Fury

"The big problem in the whole mix is Dillian Whyte, who is mandatory before the end of February for Tyson Fury," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We've got to push that with the WBC. Whyte has been ordered that he must fight for the WBC title before the end of February, so that is a major problem for them.

"If, for some reason, Wilder is not available to fight Fury, then Whyte must get that fight now. Why not? It's an unbelievable fight, two Brits fighting for the WBC title. Then a cast-iron certainty of two Brits fighting for the undisputed championship in 2021.

Fury is awaiting confirmation of his third fight with Deontay Wilder

"I would love to see Fury step-up and fight Whyte, but I understand he has contractual obligations with Wilder. Dillian is right in the mix and we will fight his corner. We've been promised by the WBC and we expect them to stand by it. We've done all we can, in that respect.

"He stayed patient and has been given a time of February 2021. It is public, so they will look very silly if it doesn't happen."

Sulaiman says the WBC cannot encourage Fury to face Whyte next, but reiterated the deadline for the WBC mandatory title fight.

He said: "No, the date is February 2021. Wilder rematch with Fury is a contractual situation that they have.

"That's their own contract, their own situation, legally. For the WBC, the mandatory is Dillian Whyte for the time that was stipulated."