Dillian Whyte says he will succeed where Deontay Wilder failed by knocking out Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte says he will succeed where Deontay Wilder failed by keeping Tyson Fury on the canvas with a brutal knockout.

The Brixton heavyweight faces Alexander Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and will then target his mandatory shot at the WBC title, currently held by Fury, which is due to take place in February 2021.

Fury preserved his unbeaten record by rising from a heavy 12th-round knockdown in his drawn first fight with Wilder before stopping the American in the rematch, but Whyte plans to employ his own brand of aggression in a battle with his British rival.

"He [Fury] knows Deontay Wilder doesn't hit as hard as what everyone makes out, and Deontay Wilder can't body punch," Whyte told Sky Sports News.

"Had Wilder been hitting him in the body, earlier in the fight, he wouldn't have been able to get up from that punch in the later rounds, but his body was fresh, his legs were fresh.

"There was no body punching going on, Wilder can only head hunt. You can shake the head punches off sometimes, but when your body is broken down, and you've been hit up and down - that's how you've got to fight Fury, you have to fight up and down. You can't just head hunt.

"He's a tough guy, he gets up, but I'm going to be targeting head and body, relentless all night long, so it will be a different story."

The feuding duo became embroiled in a heated dispute on social media over the weekend and Whyte has aimed another verbal blow by referring to past sparring sessions, in which he has suggested that Fury hit the canvas.

"He's got all these skills and all this other stuff, but I'm an animal and I'll come to fight, simple as that," said Whyte.

"He has been in the ring with someone like me, because I sparred him many times.

"I was very inexperienced at the time, and I still gave him work. A lot of work!"

Fury is set to face Wilder in a third WBC title fight before the end of the year, with a date and venue to be confirmed.