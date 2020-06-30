Tyson Fury's denial of glove tampering receives support from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in February

Tyson Fury's denial of glove tampering claims has received the backing of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who described the allegations as "ridiculous".

Britain's WBC heavyweight champion issued his response on Monday after Deontay Wilder's brother, Marsellos, suggested on social media that Fury had inflicted injuries in the February rematch that could not have been caused by a glove.

Fury, who completed a seventh-round stoppage in Las Vegas, said on Instagram: "I've just read an article before saying that I might've had some blunt objects in my gloves? Yeah, two big 19 stone 7 - 275lbs destroyers in each glove.

Fury has mocked the suggestions of glove tampering on social media

"So yeah, getting punched up the temple may do that to you.

"Not unless Deontay Wilder's own trainer Jay Deas was in on the conspiracy as well, along with all the Las Vegas State Commission guys who never left the room

"Jay Deas was in the room when I had my hands wrapped, he examined them. He was in there when I had my gloves put on, examined them. Yeah and everybody else was in the room, they don't leave you. We all know this."

Sulaiman has voiced his support for Fury, insisting that both fighters would have been closely inspected by officials, before and after the first fight and the rematch.

"It's ridiculous," Sulaiman told Sky Sports. "It's difficult to understand.

"I was present in both fights, I was in the dressing room, in both fights. Both Wilder and Fury dressing room.

At no moment, in either fight, I saw anything that would look suspicious whatsoever. Mauricio Sulaiman

"One was in California, the other one was in Nevada. In both cases there were at least three inspectors, in each dressing room.

"I was there before and after the fight. I saw the hand wraps, I saw them with the gloves. I was in the ring when they came into the ring, and I was sitting right there during the fight.

"At no moment, in either fight, I saw anything that would look suspicious whatsoever. After the fight, they take off the gloves, they are handed to the commission.

"It's very sad, because to try and take away something from a huge victory, one of the greatest nights of the sport in the century, to try and put a blemish on that event, is so irresponsible, and so stupid. It should not be given any consideration."

Fury is set to face Wilder in a third fight before the end of the year, with his UK promoter Frank Warren expecting a decision "fairly soon" on a date and a venue.