Whyte vs Povetkin: Alen Babic battles Shawndell Winters on Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill

Alen Babic is targeting his fourth straight knockout win

Croatia's explosive heavyweight contender Alen Babic will battle Shawndell Winters on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill.

Babic can enhance his growing reputation as 'The Savage' when he faces American Winters on Saturday August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as 'Fight Camp' reaches a finale with Katie Taylor's eagerly awaited rematch with Delfine Persoon and Whyte's crucial clash against Povetkin.

Whyte has spent the last few weeks in punishing sparring sessions with Babic, who is yet to be extended beyond the second round as he seeks his fourth straight knockout in the professional ranks.

But Winters has proven his toughness in 13 victories, with just three defeats, and he ruined the unbeaten record of Oleksandr Teslenko last September.

In the bill-topping bout, Whyte's status as the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt is at stake in a heavyweight showdown with Povetkin, Russia's former WBA champion.

Taylor defends her undisputed world lightweight titles in a fiery return fight against Persoon following the Irish star's narrow points win in New York, last June.

Luther Clay also takes on Chris Kongo as two of Britain's highly-rated welterweights collide, while Jack Cullen resumes his exciting career in an explosive super-middleweight encounter with Zak Chelli.

