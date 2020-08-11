Whyte vs Povetkin: Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli on Dillian Whyte undercard

Jack Cullen returns to action on the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin bill

Jack Cullen has accepted another potentially explosive encounter against Zak Chelli on the undercard for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin.

The former Commonwealth middleweight champion has returned with a victory since losing a brutal battle with Felix Cash and he resumes his exciting career against Chelli on the Whyte-Povetkin bill on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On the same night, Katie Taylor defends her undisputed world lightweight titles in an eagerly awaited rematch with Delfine Persoon.

Whyte faces Povetkin in the main event on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Luther Clay also faces Chris Kongo in a showdown between two of Britain's highly-rated welterweights.

The finale of 'Fight Camp' is ended by Whyte's high risk heavyweight showdown with Povetkin, Russia's former WBA champion.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt, but Povetkin is determined to ruin the Brixton man's future plans.

