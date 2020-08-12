Whyte vs Povetkin: Katie Taylor could be challenged by Natasha Jonas

Natasha Jonas has emerged as a potential opponent for Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor could be challenged by Natasha Jonas in a repeat of their Olympic showdown, if Ireland's world champion wins her rematch with Delfine Persoon.

Taylor defends her undisputed world lightweight titles in a hotly anticipated second fight with Persoon on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and former amateur rival Jonas might have forced her way into the 34-year-old's plans.

Jonas was denied a world title in last Friday's thrilling draw with Terri Harper, but with a rematch likely to be delayed by the WBC super-featherweight champion's mandatory commitments, the Liverpudlian could renew her rivalry with Taylor, who defeated her on points at London 2012.

"Everyone knows the 2012 Olympics, you've seen lots of people saying it was one of the best atmospheres they've ever been to," Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"If Natasha was offered the opportunity to fight Katie Taylor and with that a career-best pay day, then I'm sure Natasha Jonas would look at that option.

Katie Taylor defeated Jonas in the quarter-finals of the London 2012 Games

"She is pushing for a rematch with Terri Harper, but we are aware Terri Harper has a mandatory put on her.

"Last time it was talked about, the two of them possibly fighting, Tasha went and lost to Obenauf. Katie has a tough fight in Delfine Persoon coming up and we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

"Katie Taylor, there's talk of Serrano and everything else. Until an offer is put on the table, and if it was, we'd seriously consider it, and so would Natasha.

"I'm sure Natasha would love to lock horns with her again. Everyone knows Natasha won that fight the other night, belt or no belt. She's like the people's world champion now. It's another good option."

Gallagher shared a lively verbal battle with opposing trainer Stefy Bull in the build-up to their 'Fight Camp' showdown, but firmly believes that Harper was fortunate to retain her WBC belt.

"Listen, we were in each other's changing rooms, huge respect from the girls," Gallagher said.

Everybody knows Natasha Jonas won that fight. Joe Gallagher on Jonas vs Harper

"You could see behind the scenes, that wasn't a winning changing room. Terri was laid on the floor.

"They were all down, you could see the pictures of them in the ring. Everybody knows Natasha Jonas won that fight. There's an argument for a draw, but Natasha Jonas won that fight, and in my eyes, six rounds to four.

"I know people have commented on me saying I had her [Jonas] down 4-3, but I thought Tasha won the first two rounds and just because she got cut doesn't mean she lost the round. When you look back on replays, it was through a head [clash].

"I needed Natasha to be on point and not get comfortable, because Terri was always dangerous with her back hand, so by saying to her she was 4-3 down, look what she did when she went out in the eighth, and then in the ninth.

"I just thought, 'right, that's sealed it, we've won this now. We're at least three up.' The last round I gave even, so Tasha won the fight."

