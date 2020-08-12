Cash vs Welborn: Shannon Courtenay promises 'bite, spite and hurt' in big-pressure Fight Camp atmosphere

1:53 Shannon Courtenay reveals the NHS tribute on her shorts Shannon Courtenay reveals the NHS tribute on her shorts

Shannon Courtenay has warned Rachel Ball that she will be at her most "vicious" when they meet at Fight Camp.

The undefeated Courtenay faces the biggest test of her career so far against Ball on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

"She will attempt to keep me long, then will realise it's a bad idea," Courtenay said at Wednesday's press conference. "So she will try to fight me on the inside, and will realise that's a worse idea."

Insisting the increased pressure will benefit her, Courtenay said: "You will see more bite, more spite, more hurt in my punches, I will be a more vicious fighter.

"It gives me more bite in my teeth. It makes me want to perform better.

"You haven't seen the best of me yet. You haven't seen what I can do. But on Friday you will. I will answer a lot of questions.

"I'm embracing the pressure. Pressure creates diamonds and on Friday I will shine.

"Rachel will give me my hardest fight which will bring out the best of me.

"I've sparred with girls taller than Rachel, every type of sparring partner you can imagine."

Courtenay insists her height is not a disadvantage

Ball had a noticeable height advantage over Courtenay when they faced off at the press conference.

"I don't see that as a disadvantage," Courtenay said. "If I had a choice, I'd choose to be the shorter fighter. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

"Even as an amateur, I've boxed girls taller than her. I've always done better against those fighters.

"My style, my slickness, will play into my hands when she is punching thin air."

Cash (left) defends his Commonwealth title

Felix Cash said before his Commonwealth middleweight title defence against Jason Welborn: "I'll do a job on him which leaves me in great stead for the future. I'd like to win in style and get a stoppage."

Zelfa Barrett told Eric Donovan: "I have a vision and a goal, and he's in the way. If he comes too close, it will be night night!"

Kieron Conway warned Navid Mansouri: "I know everything there is to know about him. I've done extensive research. What I know about Nav, I could write books!"

John Docherty told Anthony Fox: "This fight ain't going eight rounds. If he comes at me like he boxed his last fights, I will knock him out fast."