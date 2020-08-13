Whyte vs Povetkin: Katie Taylor hits back at criticism from Delfine Persoon by telling her to 'learn to box'

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight title on August 22

Katie Taylor has fired back at Delfine Persoon by mocking her rival's failure to qualify for the Olympics.

Taylor and Persoon meet with the undisputed lightweight championship at stake, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on August 22 alongside Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin.

Persoon remains angry about losing a majority decision to Taylor last year and criticised the champion's style as "punch, run away, punch, run away".

But Olympic gold medallist Taylor poked fun at Persoon's unexpected defeat in the qualifiers for Tokyo 2020: "She needs to learn how to box. That's probably why she lost in the Olympic qualifier against an unranked amateur fighter.

"She's the type who would say Floyd Mayweather runs as well, but he's the best boxer of his generation.

"It's called the sweet science."

Taylor is a two-weight world champion

Taylor beat Delfine Persoon via majority decision in June 2019

Persoon previously said: "In the first fight, there was a lot of holding, holding, holding. In another country, they would tell you: 'Don't hold' then take away a point. But they never spoke about her holding me.

"In the fourth round, her trainer said: 'Grab her arms!'

"Is she going to run and grab me? For the people, that is not a good fight.

"Ten rounds of running with one or two punches is not a fight that people want to see.

"Take the first punch, answer, jab, come in, go out.

"Katie throws one shot, runs away, then grabs.

"I hope she wants a nice fight - two boxers to go for it, and the best boxer wins. Let's show that two women can have a spectacular fight.

"But I don't think she will."

Taylor was originally on course to meet Amanda Serrano, the seven-weight world champion based in New York, but a deal fell apart.

"My opinion is that Serrano didn't want the fight," Taylor said.

"I was training for the fight since January, it was scheduled for May but postponed, rescheduled for July then for August, then she pulled out.

"She came out with excuse after excuse after excuse.

"I don't think she had any intention of stepping into the ring with me.

"This isn't me bashing Serrano, she is a great fighter, but I don't think she wants the big fights.

"Looking at her career, she has picked and chosen all of her opponents.

"She's a seven-weight world champion but six of those were for vacant titles where she has picked her opponent.

"She doesn't want the big fights.

"She's a great fighter but we won't know how great because she isn't willing to step in the ring with someone who will challenge her."