Kubrat Pulev calls Anthony Joshua 'arrogant' for discussing unification fight with Tyson Fury

Kubrat Pulev says he will "surprise the whole world" against Anthony Joshua, who is "arrogant" for discussing a unification fight with Tyson Fury before defending his world titles.

Joshua could face Fury in an undisputed world title fight in 2021, having agreed terms in principle on a two-fight deal, but the pair will first need to defend their titles against Pulev and Deontay Wilder.

Pulev, who is Joshua's IBF mandatory challenger, insists the British boxer is repeating the same mistakes he made before losing to Andy Ruiz Jr last summer - when talk of a super-fight with Wilder dominated the build-up.

"This is also very arrogant. Talking about Fury because he doesn't think about my fight, like last time with Ruiz. But life showed him that this is very bad when someone does that. That's why he will take his second knockout of his life," Pulev said in an interview via the Betway Insider blog.

"I think the fight has the same ending as with Andy Ruiz. I know that I will surprise the whole world with this fight. I will show boxing fans across the world that Joshua will go down because we will be bringing war."

Asked how he intends to beat Joshua, Pulev added: "He is a very good boxer for sure, a world champion... and he has had a lot of good fights. But I see a lot of problems in his style and his boxing and I think I can use every small opening and I can beat him. I do think he has a problem with psychology.

"I'm now next in line for Fury and I think after AJ, I will fight with Tyson Fury because Joshua is going to lose and he does not think I'm a big problem - but I will show him really new things."

There is yet to be an official announcement on when and where Joshua and Pulev will fight after their summer showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eddie Hearn has insisted Joshua will fight before the end of 2020 and recently hinted at the first two Saturdays in December.

