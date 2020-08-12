Luke Campbell: Ryan Garcia has been 'guarded' and faces 'a big leap' to my level

Luke Campbell is set to face Ryan Garcia

Luke Campbell has warned that Ryan Garcia has never had "a real test" and will get hit "very hard and very clean" when they meet.

Olympic gold medallist Campbell is on course to face Garcia, one of US boxing's brightest prospects, for the WBC interim lightweight title in November.

"There is a deal in place in terms of the numbers proposed," Campbell's promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports. "There isn't a contract in place. A lot sits around the return of live gates.

"We have numbers in place for a US show and a UK show. Ideally we'd like to bring this fight to the UK."

We have a deal in principal but not signed yet. Ball is in @EddieHearn court. @KingRyanG vs @luke11campbell — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) August 12, 2020

Garcia, at 22, is 10 years younger than Campbell and would be taking a major step up in competition with this fight.

"Who am I to say it's too early, or it isn't? I guess we'll soon find out," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"He hasn't had a real test, that's not his fault. He's been guarded by his promotional team who have built him up to what he is now, which is a hell of a name. But it's certainly a big leap from where he's been to getting in the ring with me."

Campbell explained the way to enforce his experience quickly in the fight: "Hit them very hard and very clean, and hurting them."

Campbell went the distance with Vasiliy Lomachenko

Campbell is a two-time world title challenger

Campbell was an amateur en route to winning gold at London 2012 when he was Garcia's age. By contract, Garcia is already 20-0 as a pro with 6.6 million Instagram followers.

"Everybody is on their own path, he is doing it differently," Campbell said.

"He's in a position that I was never in, at his age. When I was 22, I had £30 per month to live on. He's driving around in a Lambourghini!

"I had nothing, I was broke after paying for fuel to get to training camps. But that's part of the journey.

"It doesn't mean you can question his hunger. I'm sure he has hunger and goals.

"I never grasped things straight away. It always took me longer. But when I got it..."

Campbell would prefer to face Garcia in the UK but said: "I'll make a real impact regardless of whether it's there or here. When I beat him, which I will do, that will cause an impact. Then I want the next best one.

"I want to fight the best.

"He's an exciting fighter with a hell of a following. He has power and carries speed. Everybody is talking about him and he's ranked very highly but this is my opportunity to stamp my name in the division.

"If the best of me turns up, I can beat them all."

Campbell emerged with credit despite being unable to win world title fights against Jorge Linares and Vasiliy Lomachenko but said: "Of course a world title is the No 1 goal, I want to be crowned world champion. But on the way I want to be involved in big, exciting fights."