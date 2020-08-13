Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte disappointed as protege Fabio Wardley is denied heavyweight clash with Nick Webb

2:37 Fabio Wardley had wanted to return on Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill Fabio Wardley had wanted to return on Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill

Dillian Whyte is disappointed after protege Fabio Wardley was denied an English heavyweight title defence when Nick Webb suddenly pulled out of negotiations.

Wardley claimed the English belt with a ruthless stoppage of Simon Vallily earlier this month and had been set to make a swift return to action against Webb on the same bill as Whyte's crucial clash with Alexander Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Webb has made a swift U-turn after initially suggesting he would be willing to share the ring with the unbeaten champion, inciting a frustrated response from Whyte.

Whyte faces Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"I am very disappointed that the fight couldn't be made," Whyte told Sky Sports. "All credit to Fabio though for agreeing to take the fight straight off the back of his bout against Simon Vallily.

"I understood from Eddie that Nick had agreed to fight Fabio, so offered Fabio the opportunity to fight for a second time during 'Fight Camp'. He didn't hesitate and jumped at the chance.

"Actually, he was surprised that Nick would agree to step in the ring with him. He would have opened and closed the show and been the only boxer to fight twice during 'Fight Camp'.

Hopefully Nick can use the extra time to get himself ready and they can still get it on next month. Dillian Whyte

"It reminds me of the time six years ago when I had three fights in a month - it was meant to be four but one fell through.

"It's a shame as we thought it was a done deal at one point and wouldn't have sent Fabio straight back into the gym otherwise. But as I've said before Boxing is a funny sport. Hopefully Nick can use the extra time to get himself ready and they can still get it on next month."

Wardley is eager to resume his rapid rise in the professional ranks, with eight knockouts in nine straight victories, and questioned whether Webb is a 'true warrior.'

"I was hoping to get on the 22nd bill, and I said I was ready, good to go," Wardley told Sky Sports.

Webb was offered an English heavyweight title fight against Wardley

"If it was me and the call came, and I got the opportunity to fight for a belt out of nowhere, and a chance to be on the bill for one of the biggest fights of the year, I would have jumped at that, regardless of the circumstances.

"If you're a true fighter, a true warrior, that's the type of view you should have of it. When the phone rings, you're ready to answer.

"He knows I'm dangerous. I don't think he's been staying ready, staying prepared. He's not confident in himself, his ability, his fitness levels, or whatever it may be.

"When this lockdown started, I said that it's an opportunity for people to close the gap. There will be people who won't stay ready, who won't stay in the gym, who won't stay training.

"Me and other fighters have chosen to kick up to the next gear, whereas I guess Nick has chosen to take that time off and he wasn't ready when the call came."

