Cash vs Welborn: Shannon Courtenay's opponent Rachel Ball insists 'this could be life-changing'

Courtenay is heavier but shorter than Ball

Shannon Courtenay was heavier than Rachel Ball at Thursday's weigh-in after insisting it is an advantage to be shorter.

Courtenay aims to stay unbeaten at Fight Camp on Friday night, live on Sky Sports from 7pm, in her toughest test to date.

She weighed in at 8st 11lbs and Ball, who towers over her, was 9st 1lbs.

"I've had 1,000 calories and a coffee today already, absolutely no problem," said Ball after coming off the scales. "It shows I need to be at these lighter weights because it's so, so easy.

"It means everything. This is just a fight to some fighters. To me? This could be life-changing. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I can't mess it up."

Courtenay aims to extend her record to 6-0

Courtenay previously said about the taller Ball: "If I had a choice, I'd choose to be the shorter fighter. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

"Even as an amateur, I've boxed girls taller than her. I've always done better against those fighters.

"My style, my slickness, will play into my hands when she is punching thin air."

Cash defends his Commonwealth belt against Welborn

Another domestic super-welterweight clash 👌 Will Conway be able to earn a rematch with @Ted_MRFISHER_?



⚖️ @kconwayofficial vs @NavMansouri ⚖️



📺 7pm, Tomorrow, Sky Sports Action & Mix

Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash was just shy of 11st 6lbs and his challenger Jason Welborn was one pound lighter.

Welborn said: "This is my chance to get back to world level. I've got the grit in me."

Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Zelfa Barrett weighed in at 9st 3lbs 10oz, and his opponent the undefeated Eric Donovan was identical.

Kieron Conway and Navid Mansouri were within the 11st super-welterweight limit.

Undefeated John Docherty and Anthony Fox were both inside the 12st super-middleweight limit.

"He isn't just a hard puncher, he's a very skilled boxer," Docherty's trainer Tony Sims said.