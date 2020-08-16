Whyte vs Povetkin: Winnebago 'contingency plan' to prevent Dillian Whyte hotel chaos

0:48 'Big risk' for Whyte and Povetkin to be around each other 'Big risk' for Whyte and Povetkin to be around each other

Dillian Whyte could be kept in separate accommodation to Alexander Povetkin because it is not "safe" for them to share a hotel in the days prior to their heavyweight fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

BOOK NOW 🚨@DillianWhyte vs Alexander Povetkin and @KatieTaylor vs Delfine Persoon 2 in finale of #FightCamp on Aug 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office 🥊 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 7, 2020

Whyte's status as WBC interim champion and the mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury's title are at stake next Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, at Fight Camp alongside Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon.

"We are looking at the possibility of hiring a Winnebago and parking it in the private area that we have in the hotel car park because I don't think it's safe for Whyte to be around Povetkin in fight week," Hearn told Sky Sports.

Everybody involved in the four weeks of Fight Camp is subject to tightly-regulated COVID-19 testing and quarantining rules so have stayed at a hotel nearby the Matchroom HQ, where the fights take place.

But permission could be sought for an exception to the rule for Whyte to prevent chaos in the days prior to his fight with Povetkin.

"Taylor and Persoon are incredibly edgy but, as vicious as Taylor is, I can't see her having a tear-up with Persoon in the corridor," said Hearn.

"Whyte is a different kettle of fish. If we don't separate these guys they will be rolling down the hill towards the A12.

"It is a serious, serious point I'm making to the British Boxing Board of Control. We need to make sure those two are separated and segregated.

"I'm not worried about Povetkin, I'm worried about Whyte because he has already told me: 'If I see this guy in my face on fight week in that hotel, I can't be responsible for my actions'.

"So we need to make sure that we don't have issues. Keep them apart to make sure the fight goes ahead.

"We are looking at contingency plans which includes the Winnebago, and we are seeing if everyone is happy in terms of quarantining.

"The corridors [in the hotel]? You can't get one big heavyweight down there, let alone two!"

1:02 Eddie Hearn is pleased the WBC have ordered the winner of Fury v Wilder 3 to face Dillian Whyte Eddie Hearn is pleased the WBC have ordered the winner of Fury v Wilder 3 to face Dillian Whyte

Whyte has already reacted angrily to the prospect of crossing paths with British rival Anthony Joshua, who is set to watch the Povetkin fight from ringside.

Whyte said: "He might get a box, if he does that. If he does that, he might get a box, there and then, one box.

"He thinks it's a game, but I don't play games with these guys. They think it's a game, scream and shout and get in each other's faces, but if he does, he will get a box."

Hearn reacted: "We'll have to keep those two apart, that's a given.

"AJ and Dillian in the same room is never a good thing. They have great respect for each other but there is always that spark."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon 2 on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.