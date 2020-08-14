Cash vs Welborn: Kieron Conway completes wide points victory over Nav Mansouri at 'Fight Camp'

Kieron Conway sealed a points victory over Nav Mansouri in 'Fight Camp'

Kieron Conway overcame a spirited start from Nav Mansouri to seal a wide points victory that keeps him in contention with his British rivals.

The Northampton super-welterweight gradually took command, nearly stopping Mansouri with a seventh round onslaught, but had to settle for a unanimous points win with scores of 99-92, 98-92 and 98-92.

In a high-paced opener, Mansouri busily pumped out a succession of punches, while Conway calmly answered with his stiff right hand.

Mansouri made a lively start to the fight

The composed work of Conway was again on show in the second as the 24-year-old prised open Mansouri's defences with powerful counters.

Raising the tempo, Mansouri landed his jolting jab with regularity in the third, but Conway appeared to possess the superior power as a right hand briefly troubled the Rotherham man in the fourth.

Mansouri was backed to the ropes after being caught by another thudding right in the fifth, although he produced a spirited response in the sixth, clipping Conway with a short left hook.

Conway found the range for his hurtful right hand

But a huge left hand had Mansouri in serious trouble in the seventh, with Conway unloading ferocious punches as he sought the stoppage.

Mansouri avoided more sustained punishment in the eighth, but had to take refuge on the ropes after further heavy shots from Conway in the ninth.

Into the 10th and final round, Mansouri was hurt again by big left hand, hanging on to hear the final bell, and Conway can look towards fights with fellow Brits such as Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald.

Earlier in the evening, John Docherty extended his unbeaten record to nine victories with an impressive stoppage of Anthony Fox.

John Docherty halted Anthony Fox in the seventh round

The Scottish super-middleweight benefited from a debatable knockdown in the third round, but then pounded Fox to the canvas in the seventh before a follow up assault forced the finish.